djr-2019-08-18-sport-rish-alford-twp1

Houston High Rish alford

 Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Rish Alford

Houston

Class: Senior

Position: DE

Vitals: 5-9, 184

Buzz: The small but quick Alford is a constant presence in opposing backfields. He made 16 sacks last season and has 38 over the last two years. Alford is a two-time All-Area selection.

Luke Altmyer

Starkville

Class: Junior

Position: QB

Vitals: 6-2, 175

Buzz: Altmyer had a strong debut season as a starter, completing 68.6% of his passes for 1,952 yards with 19 TDs and just 4 INTs. Has several Division I offers, including Ole Miss, MSU and LSU.

Randy Anderson

Lafayette

Class: Senior

Position: QB

Vitals: 5-11, 195

Buzz: Anderson started coming into his own as a passer last season, completing 57% of his throws for 1,319 yards and 9 TDs. Also rushed for 1,508 yards and 18 TDs.

Ike Chandler

Itawamba AHS

Class: Senior

Position: RB

Vitals: 6-0, 196

Buzz: Chandler was the area’s lone 2,000-yard rusher last season, gaining 2,003 yards on 219 carries and scoring 21 TDs. He did this despite missing time due to an ankle injury.

John Daniel Deaton

Booneville

Class: Junior

Position: QB

Vitals: 5-11, 155

Buzz: In his first season as a starter, Deaton completed 55.6% of his passes for 1,609 yards, with 20 TDs and just 3 INTs.Threw for 200 or more yards four times.

Brandon Harris

West Point

Class: Senior

Position: QB/RB

Vitals: 5-6, 175

Buzz: Harris led West Point in rushing last fall with 1,225 yards and 20 TDs. His command of the offense helped the Green Wave win a third-straight Class 5A state title.

Khi Holiday

Tupelo Christian

Class: Junior

Position: QB/DB

Vitals: 5-9, 145

Buzz: The former receiver showed last year he could sling it, passing for 2,051 yards and 25 TDs. Also rushed for 721 yards, and on defense made 3 INTs.

Calvin McMillian

Houston

Class: Senior

Position: OL

Vitals: 6-6, 308

Buzz: The Mississippi State commit is a third-year starter. Had an 85% blocking grade last season and helped Houston average 331.8 rushing yards per game. Will also play DL.

Octavion Miller

Smithville

Class: Senior

Position: QB

Vitals: 6-0, 155

Buzz: The dual-threat passed for 1,304 yards with 10 TDs and 12 INTs last season. Also rushed for 1,016 yards and 18 TDs in leading Smithville to the Class 1A North final.

A.I. Nugent

Myrtle

Class: Junior

Position: RB/LB

Vitals: 5-9, 205

Buzz: Nugent was the star of Myrtle’s debut varsity season, rushing for 1,851 yards and 27 TDs as the Hawks went 7-1. On defense, he recorded 28 tackles.

Tam Patterson

Corinth

Class: Senior

Position: RB

Vitals: 5-9, 185

Buzz: Patterson has been a big part of Corinth’s Wing-T attack the past two years. He has 3,121 career rushing yards, including 1,814 last season.

J.J. Pegues

Oxford

Class: Senior

Position: ATH

Vitals: 6-3, 270

Buzz: One of the state’s top prospects will play as many as five positions for Oxford, including quarterback and defensive lineman. Has offers from Ole Miss, MSU, Alabama and several other SEC schools.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus