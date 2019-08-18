Rish Alford
Houston
Class: Senior
Position: DE
Vitals: 5-9, 184
Buzz: The small but quick Alford is a constant presence in opposing backfields. He made 16 sacks last season and has 38 over the last two years. Alford is a two-time All-Area selection.
Luke Altmyer
Starkville
Class: Junior
Position: QB
Vitals: 6-2, 175
Buzz: Altmyer had a strong debut season as a starter, completing 68.6% of his passes for 1,952 yards with 19 TDs and just 4 INTs. Has several Division I offers, including Ole Miss, MSU and LSU.
Randy Anderson
Lafayette
Class: Senior
Position: QB
Vitals: 5-11, 195
Buzz: Anderson started coming into his own as a passer last season, completing 57% of his throws for 1,319 yards and 9 TDs. Also rushed for 1,508 yards and 18 TDs.
Ike Chandler
Itawamba AHS
Class: Senior
Position: RB
Vitals: 6-0, 196
Buzz: Chandler was the area’s lone 2,000-yard rusher last season, gaining 2,003 yards on 219 carries and scoring 21 TDs. He did this despite missing time due to an ankle injury.
John Daniel Deaton
Booneville
Class: Junior
Position: QB
Vitals: 5-11, 155
Buzz: In his first season as a starter, Deaton completed 55.6% of his passes for 1,609 yards, with 20 TDs and just 3 INTs.Threw for 200 or more yards four times.
Brandon Harris
West Point
Class: Senior
Position: QB/RB
Vitals: 5-6, 175
Buzz: Harris led West Point in rushing last fall with 1,225 yards and 20 TDs. His command of the offense helped the Green Wave win a third-straight Class 5A state title.
Khi Holiday
Tupelo Christian
Class: Junior
Position: QB/DB
Vitals: 5-9, 145
Buzz: The former receiver showed last year he could sling it, passing for 2,051 yards and 25 TDs. Also rushed for 721 yards, and on defense made 3 INTs.
Calvin McMillian
Houston
Class: Senior
Position: OL
Vitals: 6-6, 308
Buzz: The Mississippi State commit is a third-year starter. Had an 85% blocking grade last season and helped Houston average 331.8 rushing yards per game. Will also play DL.
Octavion Miller
Smithville
Class: Senior
Position: QB
Vitals: 6-0, 155
Buzz: The dual-threat passed for 1,304 yards with 10 TDs and 12 INTs last season. Also rushed for 1,016 yards and 18 TDs in leading Smithville to the Class 1A North final.
A.I. Nugent
Myrtle
Class: Junior
Position: RB/LB
Vitals: 5-9, 205
Buzz: Nugent was the star of Myrtle’s debut varsity season, rushing for 1,851 yards and 27 TDs as the Hawks went 7-1. On defense, he recorded 28 tackles.
Tam Patterson
Corinth
Class: Senior
Position: RB
Vitals: 5-9, 185
Buzz: Patterson has been a big part of Corinth’s Wing-T attack the past two years. He has 3,121 career rushing yards, including 1,814 last season.
J.J. Pegues
Oxford
Class: Senior
Position: ATH
Vitals: 6-3, 270
Buzz: One of the state’s top prospects will play as many as five positions for Oxford, including quarterback and defensive lineman. Has offers from Ole Miss, MSU, Alabama and several other SEC schools.