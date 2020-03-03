The MHSAA basketball state tournament semifinals continue today with Class 2A and 5A taking the hardwood. Two area teams will take the floor in 2A in the Calhoun City girls and the Potts Camp boys.
Calhoun City (27-3) takes on Puckett (28-3) at 10:30 a.m. Puckett is led by Southern Miss signee Rose Warren. The senior scored 33 points in the Lady Wolves’ quarterfinals win. Calhoun City (27-3) is getting major production from senior Ajala Mays, who is averaging 18.5 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals per game.
Potts Camp (23-7) takes on Philadelphia (24-5) at 1:30 p.m. The Cardinals are led by 6-foot-5 forward Mitchell Saulsberry, who is averaging 21.2 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. He had 30 points and 16 rebounds in the quarterfinal win over Calhoun City.
Dalton Middleton