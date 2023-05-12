CORINTH – Kossuth was nothing but clutch at the plate Friday.
The Lady Aggies scored all of their runs with two outs and rolled past Booneville 10-1 in Game 2 of their Class 3A North half series at the Corinth Athletic Complex. The decisive Game 3 will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Booneville.
Kossuth (22-8) did all its scoring over the first three innings.
“We got up there knowing that we could hit it. It’s just about being aggressive,” said left fielder Victoria Fields, who tripled in both the first and third innings.
Her first three-bagger came with two outs in the first, and she then scored on an error. Ella Jobe’s two-run single made it 3-0.
Anabelle Marlar socked a two-run homer to center field in the second, and the Lady Aggies tacked on five more runs in the third. Hadley James stroked a two-run double, and Fields had an RBI triple sandwiched between RBI singles by Maddie Mask and Macie Starling.
“We just got up there and did what we’re supposed to at the plate,” Kossuth coach Brandon Bobo said. “We got up on the plate and made contact.”
Mask was strong in the circle. In seven innings, she allowed just three hits, struck out six and walked none. Olivia Garrett took the loss.
Kossuth’s win came a day after a 3-1 loss in Game 1 – a game in which Booneville (25-9) scored all of its runs on a single fielding error.
“They ain’t go no quit in them,” Bobo said. “… That’s why we play a tough schedule all year, to get to this point. They’ve been battle-tested, and they played a great game today.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Kossuth collected six hits in its five-run third inning.
Big Stat: The Lady Aggies finished with 11 hits, four of which went for extra bases.
Coach Speak: “She just does what she does. She throws strikes, and we make plays for her.” – Bobo, on Mask
