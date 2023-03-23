TUPELO – Two-out hits are the key to life in baseball, and Tupelo was living right Thursday night.
The Golden Wave scored their final seven runs with two outs and topped No. 6-ranked Starkville 10-6 to even their Division 1-6A series at a game apiece. The rubber match will be Saturday at Starkville.
The Golden Wave (8-9, 1-1) pulled ahead for good with a three-run fourth inning. Chase Ballard knocked a two-out RBI single, and then Kylan Washington went opposite field for a two-run single to make it 6-5.
“We haven’t been doing that,” Tupelo coach Justin Reed said of the two-out hits. “The other night that’s what we were so frustrated with. We would strand second and third early with no outs or one out.”
Starkville (9-3, 1-1) won the series opener 4-3 on Tuesday, with Ethan Pulliam hitting a walk-off two-run homer. There would be no such dramatics this time, as Tupelo tacked on four runs in the sixth – all with two outs. Gavin Puckett and Carson Driskell both had RBI singles sandwiched around Jacobie Smith’s two-run triple.
“At practice we went over bunting, seeing the ball more, taking pitches and being productive at the plate,” Washington said.
Tupelo finished with eight hits. The first came in the first inning, when Lake Reed smashed a solo homer to cut Starkville’s lead to 2-1. The Wave pulled ahead 3-2 in the third, but the Yellowjackets got three runs back in the fourth for a 5-3 lead.
Smith, Tupelo’s starter on the mound, bounced back from that rough inning and tossed back-to-back scoreless frames. In six-plus innings, he allowed six runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
“(I was) just staying focused and calming myself down,” Smith said. “Just throwing it to make them hit, let my defense play, catch barrels and just throw strikes.”
The senior right-hander got a big out in the sixth to preserve the 6-5 lead. With runners at first and second, he induced a fly out off the bat of Brennon Wright, who already had two hits by that point.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Smith was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth. Two outs later, nine-hole hitter Ballard delivered an RBI hit, and two batters later Washington drove in a pair.
Big Stat: Tupelo was 6 of 10 with runners in scoring position.
Coach Speak: “I knew it was going to be a good series. They swing it pretty well. Be anxious for the rubber match Saturday.” – Starkville coach Luke Adkins
