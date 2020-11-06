Two has been just as good as one for Oxford this season.
The reigning Class 6A state champion hasn’t skipped a beat despite losing a large senior class, including quarterback John Meagher. A big reason why has been the play of his replacements, Michael Harvey and Trip Maxwell.
They’ve been sharing snaps all season, to great effect. Harvey, a junior, has thrown for 744 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions. Maxwell, a sophomore, has passed for 593 yards, 10 TDs and three interceptions.
“They’re fairly similar,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “They both have good command of the football and have done a good job of throwing it accurately. They’ve both done a good job of taking care of the football.”
Tonight, Harvey and Maxwell lead Oxford (8-0, 6-0) into a Division 1-6A home showdown against Tupelo (6-3, 5-1). The winner will earn the No. 1 playoff seed.
Tupelo is allowing just 112.5 passing yards per game. It’s been able to get pressure on quarterbacks with the front seven, recording 13 sacks on the year. The Golden Wave have also recorded eight interceptions.
Having struggled to run the ball this season (101.4 ypg), the Chargers will have to get a good game from Harvey and Maxwell. They have some reliable targets in Jay Wortham, Dekyren Johnson and Jalen Webb.
Wortham is Oxford’s top receiver with 26 catches for 446 yards and nine touchdowns.
“We feel like we can stop the run with anybody, so we really have to be good pass rushing, and we have to be on point in the secondary,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “They’re going to try to expose us where they probably think we’re weak, and with us having a young secondary, I can see them trying to do it there.”
Cutcliffe normally lets his QBs alternate series at the beginning of the game, and then he’ll make adjustments as the night progresses. But no matter which one is taking snaps, Cutcliffe feels like the offense is in good hands.
“It’s a huge luxury to have two guys that you trust, two guys you believe in, and two guys whose teammates believe in them, that can get the job done.”