NEW ALBANY • To use a player on both offense and defense at the Class 4A level is to flirt with the law of diminishing returns.
It’s not something New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield does often, but he made an exception with A.I. Nugent. And the returns were good all season long.
Nugent did damage on both sides of the ball his senior season. As an outside linebacker, he recorded 87 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, 6 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
As a running back, he rushed for 690 yards and eight touchdowns on 79 carries while splitting time with C.J. Hill.
“One of the old adages is, ‘You can make a great player average by playing him both ways,’” Stubblefield said. “It depends on the kid.”
Nugent, the 2020 Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year, is not your typical kid. The 6-foot, 200-pounder already had extensive iron man experience at Myrtle, where he starred for two years before transferring back to New Albany prior to this season.
Nugent rushed for 3,773 yards and 56 touchdowns at Myrtle, plus he made 122 tackles and four interceptions.
When Stubblefield got a look at him in preseason drills, he knew Nugent could help the Bulldogs on offense. But he also picked up the defense quickly and made an even bigger impression there.
Nugent said he did not expect to play both ways at New Albany, where he had attended through eighth grade.
“But once I realized I could, I went hard from the first day,” he said. “After that, I just realized that I could go two ways, so I kept pushing.”
Hill remained the lead back and finished with 1,230 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is similarly built to Nugent, so when the latter spelled Hill, opposing defenses got no relief from the punishment.
Nugent would then turn around and dole out more punishment on defense.
“He’s been our most valuable player,” Stubblefield said. “A.I. came in, did a tremendous job on defense, was so valuable there that we could not afford to get him off the field on defense. He was obviously a one-two punch with C.J. Hill in the backfield.”
Playing two ways at New Albany was a lot more challenging than playing it at Myrtle, a 1A school. That never deterred Nugent, who said he likes playing running back and linebacker equally.
“You’ve got faster guys (in 4A), more athletic,” Nugent said. “But I love it. I’m all about competition.”