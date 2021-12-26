FULTON – Isaac Smith has grown up surrounded by football excellence, and he’s learned that excellence should not be limited to the field of play.
The junior has certainly been excellent for the Itawamba AHS Indians. This past season, Smith rushed for 1,196 yards and 23 touchdowns and had 320 yards and five TDs receiving. And on defense, he made 51 tackles and five interceptions.
Smith is the 2021 Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year.
One of Smith’s sixth-grade teachers was Priscilla Hoots, wife of head football coach Clint Hoots. She knew then that there was something different about Smith.
“He does things the right way. He’s been that way since my wife taught him in sixth grade,” Clint Hoots said. “How he goes about his day is different.”
Smith’s father, Reggie Smith, was a star linebacker on Amory’s back-to-back state championship teams in 1994 and ’95. He went on to play at Ole Miss, where he was joined by Amory teammate Rufus French as well as future NFL Pro Bowler Derrick Burgess.
Isaac Smith is good friends with French’s son Charleston and Burgess’ son D.J. – both standout football players in the area. What Smith’s dad taught him has been reinforced by the Frenches and Burgesses.
“Football isn’t just about being good at football, you have to be good on other things besides football, which is what makes you a good football player,” said Isaac Smith, who carries a 3.88 GPA. “Grades, work ethic, making sure you pick the right people to be around, just grinding it out.
“You’ve got to be the player that you want to be on the field; you’ve got to be that player off the field.”
Smith’s commitment on and off the field has been noticed by some big-time programs. He already has eight Division I offers, including Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia and Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder will be a safety at the next level. Smith has a nose for the ball, which he first showed last season when he recorded four interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
“He loves the ability to read and break down things,” Hoots said. “…I think that’s the part he likes, is being able to study film, figure out what people are doing. Usually by the second half, he’s got a bead on what the reads are, what the keys are.”
Smith said he fell in love with playing defense as a freshman. He said he likes to hit people and get turnovers, and the rest of Itawamba’s defense has shared his enthusiasm. The Indians have forced 82 turnovers over the last two seasons.
“Before the game we’ll basically make bets to see who can get the most turnovers,” Smith said. “Tae (Chandler) and Gavin (Freeman), and I think as a whole team on defense, we all fly around to the ball. … It’s like kids at a candy shop – it’s just fun.”