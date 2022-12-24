FULTON – Clint Hoots gets this question a lot: Is Isaac Smith the best to ever play for him?
The answer is an easy one for the Itawamba AHS football coach: “He’s probably the best overall football player I’ve ever coached.”
Opposing coaches have often skipped that question altogether and simply told Hoots, “He’s the best we’ve ever coached against.”
The high praise is well-earned. Smith recently closed out a remarkable career at IAHS, where he played safety, running back and punter. For the second-straight season, he is the Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year.
Smith’s senior stats alone are eye-popping: 913 yards and 17 touchdowns rushing; 762 yards and four touchdowns receiving; 76 tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss and 10 interceptions on defense; and a 31.5-yard punting average. He completed two passes, both for touchdowns. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns and also had a fumble return for TD.
For his career, Smith finished with 3,311 total offensive yards and 49 touchdowns. He made 17 interceptions and scored seven defensive TDs.
But Hoots said his impact on Itawamba football will extend well beyond those numbers, and well beyond his career.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever have another Isaac Smith come through here, but I do know we’ve got a lot of little kids, little boys in Itawamba County trying to be Isaac Smith. And that’s what you want,” Hoots said.
Smith’s influence on his teammates has been invaluable. He and his fellow senior defenders formed the core of a unit that became expert at creating turnovers. The Indians had 49 takeaways this season, which was a big reason they went 12-1.
“It’s really an expectation,” Smith said. “If we don’t have turnovers, and we don’t fly around to the ball, we’re not playing our game.”
As good of a player as he is, Hoots believes Smith is an even better person. He often goes deer hunting with Hoots and his children, who view Smith as a “big brother.” His academic excellence has rubbed off on his teammates. And his commitment to football is unwavering.
“I love the boy to death, and he’s become like one of my own,” Hoots said.