So, how did Corinth’s boys upset the Daily Journal’s No. 5-ranked team on Saturday? As coach Adam Kirk put it, they just had to “ugly it up.”
It led to a beautiful result for the Warriors, who took down New Albany 47-43 in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. That advanced Corinth (15-14) to the quarterfinals, where Yazoo City awaits for a Thursday matchup at Mississippi Valley State University.
Kirk’s team is not blessed with great scoring ability, so defense is what carried the day against New Albany.
“We knew we couldn’t get into a shootout with them,” Kirk said. “We just don’t have the weapons right now to score with them. So we thought if we could just ugly it up … we just guarded them hard.”
New Albany has three big scoring threats in Chris Carter, Cayden Howell and Braden Shettles. Carter scored 15, but the other two were held to a combined nine points. The Bulldogs shot 39% from the floor, including just 24% from 3-point range.
Corinth has been in several close games this season. In fact, the Warriors are 8-4 in games decided by five points or less.
“I don’t think they panic,” Kirk said. “They keep playing for 32 minutes, and the last couple of weeks things have kind of gone our way in the end of games.”
New Albany had a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but Corinth closed the game on an 8-0 run. After a turnover, senior Andrew Steward drained a 3-pointer for a 44-43 lead. Another turnover led to a Corinth free throw, and then Steward grabbed a rebound and raced downcourt for a layup to seal the win.
Steward, who transferred from McNairy Central (Tenn.) before the season, finished with 17 points. He leads the team in scoring at 8.2 points per game.
His addition was big for a team that lost several experienced players early in the season. Senior Broderick Alexander and sophomore Cayden Harris are the only two players who had varsity experience before this year.
Harris averages 8.0 points per game, while Alexander averages 7.0 points.
“Obviously they’re our leaders,” Kirk said of Alexander, Harris and Steward, “and as long as they’re playing hard and competing, the other guys fall in line.”
The Warriors must now take on a Yazoo City team that is 27-5 and beat West Lauderdale 61-36 in the second round. Kirk knows it’s a tall task, but he also knows his team will be willing to do what it takes to have a shot at winning.
“I think we’ve proved a lot of people wrong – they kind of counted us out. That’s kind of our mentality, and we’re not going to rewrite anything right now, we’re just going to continue doing what we’ve been doing and live with the results.”