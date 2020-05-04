Players, coaches and fans aren’t the only ones missing sports right now. The men and women in blue want to be out on the diamond, too.
Marty Wade has been umpiring high school baseball and softball for 26 years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has created a void in his life.
“We miss it as much as fans miss it,” Wade said.
Pete Seago, who has been calling games since 2004, said what he misses most is interacting with players and coaches. Seago is a former football coach – he spent 16 years at Kossuth – and officiating is a way for him to stay connected to sports.
“It’s not just a matter of clocking in and doing a job,” Seago said. “People stay in it for a period of time because there’s a true enjoyment factor.”
For Wade, an enjoyable game involves an efficient pitcher and capable fielders.
“Once you’ve been calling the way I’ve been calling, it doesn’t really matter too much about money,” he said. “If you’ve got a good game, that’s more of what you want anyway.”
That said, the cancelation of baseball and softball season means umpires aren’t getting paid. They make $80 for calling a varsity game and $40 for a JV game.
Working several days a week, an umpire can easily pull in a few hundred dollars of supplemental income.
“That’s money they depend on to pay an extra bill or two,” said Mark Scott, who is the assigning umpire for District I.
Scott mainly calls baseball games at the college level but does the occasional high school game. He’s also the assigning umpire for the Cotton States Baseball League, which fields teams from the junior high level up to college.
He’s been umpiring for 40 years and misses the camaraderies he’s developed with players and coaches.
“Most of the area coaches, I umpired them when they were in high school,” Scott said. “I miss seeing them on the sidelines and communicating with them, and getting one or two phone calls each week from a coach about a ruling or something that has happened in a game.”
As of now, Cotton States is still planning to play its season this summer. American Legion baseball teams will try to play as well.
Seago hopes to see that happen, because it means he can return to the field.
“If it’s safe, I hope we do; if it’s not, I hope we don’t,” he said. “Again, I miss it, but I want to make sure it’s right before we get it back together.”