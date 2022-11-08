There is a buzz in Hamilton that hasn’t been felt in four decades.
The halcyon days of Hamilton football occurred a long time ago, but they are still remembered fondly by those who were there. From 1979-83, Hamilton reeled off 51 consecutive wins, which was a state record until South Panola won 89 in a row between 2003 and ’08.
Don Smith was the Lions’ star quarterback during that time before going on to play for Mississippi State. Game nights were must-see football in the little Monroe County town.
Those old ghosts have been awakened this fall. Hamilton is 11-0 as it heads into a Class 1A first-round playoff game on Friday against Resurrection Catholic (6-4). Jimmy Moore Field will be packed.
“If you come to a Hamilton game on Friday night right now, it’s standing room only,” head coach Wade Tackett said.
In just his second season at the helm, Tackett has taken Hamilton from division cellar-dweller to state title contender. Although his players were all born well after Smith and his teammates won back-to-back state championships in 1981 and ’82, they understand the history being made this year.
“That’s something we’ve talked about since I got the job, is restoring some of that Hamilton football glory that they had back in the ‘70s and early ‘80s,” Tackett said. “They know the granddads that are still around here that were part of the program, and even some success that (Scott) Cantrell and (Ray) Weeks had. They know those daddies (who played). They want to make a little bit of their own history.”
The Lions’ biggest star this season is one of its youngest players, sophomore tailback and linebacker Kyzer Verner. He’s rushed for 2,033 yards and 30 touchdowns on 172 carries.
Verner got some playing time as a freshman backing up Rye Howard, and then he exploded onto the scene in the third game of this season, rushing for 325 yards and five touchdowns against Smithville. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder hasn’t slowed down since.
“Following my blockers, following my line,” Verner said when asked what made things click into place for him. “I struggled being patient (early on), so that really caused me to lose a lot of yards.”
As Tackett put it, “Kyzer started seeing the holes, he hit the hole and made one cut, and next thing you know he’s got 50 yards and a touchdown. When he started realizing that, that’s when he really took off.”
Verner is a big contributor on defense as well, with 50 tackles and 7 tackles-for-loss. Tackett said Verner plays about 90% of the defensive snaps.
As much as Verner dominates the offensive narrative, Hamilton has other weapons. Senior quarterback Evan Pounders has thrown for 1,041 yards and eight TDs, and he has 586 yards and 14 TDs on the ground.
The offensive line deserves a great deal of credit, too. It’s anchored by senior guard Sean Potts, who also stars on defense with 69 tackles and 20 tackles-for-loss.
Potts (5-11, 210) was a linebacker until Tackett was hired and moved him to the defensive line.
“He is very disruptive in the backfield making a play, and it’s hard to get away from him,” Tackett said.
While the likes of Verner and Potts have been the ones making big plays all season, Tackett is the architect of Hamilton’s surprisingly fast turnaround. He’s gotten the most out of his players, and this could mark the beginning of a new era in Lions football.
“He pushes us harder than our past coaches,” Verner said. “He makes us stay out there and put in a lot of work. We couldn’t ask for a better coach.”
