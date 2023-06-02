PEARL – East Union made it look easy, even though it wasn’t.
The Urchins defended their state title Friday, rolling past Pisgah 9-2 to sweep the Class 2A championship series at Trustmark Park. It’s the program’s fourth title overall.
Following a 14-0 win in Game 1, East Union (31-5) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third inning and never looked back.
“We see all the news articles, we see all the papers, we see all the rankings,” senior shortstop Rett Johnson said. “We always want to be up there, but it comes with pressure and a target. Our coaching staff does a great job making sure we’re not staying complacent, so we’re not resting on our laurels.
“With that being said, it feels really good to live up to some of those expectations.”
Johnson and leadoff hitter Jude Treadaway led the offensive attack with three hits apiece. East Union finished with 10 hits, eight of those off Pisgah starter Ryder White (10-3).
“Here, teams get in trouble, they try to hit the ball hard in the air. Here, you’ve really got to beat it into the ground and hit low line drives,” Johnson said.
Ben Basil (13-1) got the win, allowing three runs on four hits in 6 1-3 innings. He also walked three batters and hit two others. Pisgah (25-10), held hitless by Landon Harmon in Game 1, got on the board in the fifth to cut East Union’s lead to 7-2.
But Basil never led the Dragons get rolling, partly due to the Urchins’ defense – they turned two double plays.
“He’s going to give his daddy a heart attack, he’s going to make me die young, and he’s going to get coach (Zane) Treadaway on pills,” East Union coach Jamie Russell said with a wry grin. “That’s just what he does, and it don’t bother him.”
Not much bothers these Urchins, who buzzsawed their way through the postseason. They swept every series and outscored opponents 109-10 over the 10 games.
“It’s hard to get here. It’s hard to win a state championship; people don’t realize it,” Russell said. “But to win two in a row, it’s awesome.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Ross Cochran had a sac fly RBI in the third, and then Tristan Baldwyn drove in two with a triple into the left field corner. Harmon capped the four-run frame with a sac fly RBI.
Big Stat: Pisgah committed four errors.
Coach Speak: “When you’ve got kids like that, coaches like that, it makes my job a whole lot easier.” – Russell
