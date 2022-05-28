PEARL – Since 2016, East Union had made it to the state championship series five times and left with the state championship trophy two times.
Now, make it three.
Behind the pitching of freshman Landon Harmon and a couple of big offensive innings, the Urchins beat Stringer 9-4 to sweep the series and claim the Class 2A state championship on Saturday at Trustmark Park.
It’s the Urchins’ third state title and their first since 2017.
“It was big for us to get on them early and put pressure on them. Landon is going to be special, and it worked for this moment,” East Union coach Jamie Russell said. “This is a special feeling, and we will be back.”
East Union (31-4) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an error and a two-run single to left by Ethan Hitt.
Hayden Roberts added an RBI single to center to extend the Urchins’ lead to 4-0 in the second.
East Union extended the lead to 6-0 in the fourth on a Roberts RBI double to deep center field and an RBI single to center by Conner Timms.
Stringer scored all four of its runs in the top of the fifth to cut the East Union lead to 6-4 on a two-run double down the left field line by Evan Holifield and a two-run single to center by Nic Arender.
East Union added three runs in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by a two-run single by Hitt.
“I’m speechless. I can’t even describe this feeling. It’s amazing,” Hitt said. “We came out hitting like we have been all year and got it done.”
Hitt was named series MVP.
“Hitt told me all year you can always count on me and that’s the type of kids we’ve got, and you win with,” Russell said. “They get better in tough situations, and these kids fought and worked hard all year and deserve this.”
Harmon (5-1) got the win on the mound, lasting 5 2/3 innings. He allowed just two hits, four runs (one earned), walked six and struck out six.
Arender (10-3) took the loss on the mound for Stringer (28-8).
“We had opportunities to get back in the game, but we never got that big hit we needed not just today, the whole series,” said Stringer coach Wade Weathers. “We scored four runs in the fifth, but we had too many times in this series we get guys on base and then get out. East Union is a really good team and their pitcher did a great job keeping us off-balanced.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: East Union jumped out to a 3-0 lead it the bottom of the first and scored three runs in the sixth to put the game away.
Big Stat: Roberts went 4 for 4 with two RBIs.
Coach Speak: “It was big to have confidence in a freshman to throw in a state championship game.” – Russell