East Union is off to a blazing start in its pursuit of redemption.
The Urchins, the Daily Journal’s No. 6-ranked baseball team, are 7-0 and own wins over the likes of Ripley, No. 7 Kossuth and No. 4 Mooreville. What’s more important to East Union, of course, is how it finishes.
Last season ended with a loss to Taylorsville in the Class 2A state finals. That setback still eats at the Urchins.
“There’s probably not a day that goes by where we don’t at least think about getting as close as we did last year and then not being able to bring it home,” senior shortstop Rett Johnson said. “It’s definitely a big motivation we all have.”
Johnson has been a catalyst during this fast start. The two-hole hitter is batting .500 with 14 RBIs and is surrounded by other strong bats. Catcher and outfielder Connor Timms is hitting .533, while designated hitter Thad Bell is tearing up pitchers at a .733 clip with 12 RBIs.
“I guess we’ve all gotten hot at the right time, and hitting’s kind of contagious,” Johnson said.
East Union’s pitching has been just as hot. The staff is led by seniors Rudy Baldwin and Hayden Roberts, the top two returning hurlers from last season.
Both are 2-0. Baldwin has a 0.64 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched, while Roberts has a 0.54 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 13 innings.
“All our guys we’ve put out there, they’ve pitched really well and thrown strikes and given us a chance,” head coach Jamie Russell said.
This is Russell’s first year at the helm. He replaced Chris Basil, who won two state championships in 29 years and remains on staff as an assistant. Russell led Smithville to the 1A state title in 2019, and also on his staff is Drew Dillard, who led Tupelo Christian to the 1A title last year.
In other words, these coaches know what it takes to win it all.
“I don’t think there’s a better coaching staff anywhere around,” Johnson said. “All of the coaches get along. All the coaches want the same thing the players do, and that’s just win games and eventually bring home that gold glove.”