BLUE SPRINGS • Since the program’s inception in 2012, East Union football has been on a gradual rise.
Since joining division play in 2013, the Urchins have made the playoffs every season except 2014 and entered this year with a 2-6 record in the playoffs over that span.
Fast forward to 2020, where East Union (10-1) has taken the next step and will face Calhoun City tonight in their first North final appearance.
“The main thing is these kids and coaches, and the amount of work they have put in throughout the year to get here,” said East Union’s first-year head coach, Todd Lott. “To see everyone work toward a mission and to be able to accomplish some of that gives me a lot of satisfaction.”
The Urchins fought back from a 22-6 deficit last week against Northside, last year’s 2A runner-up, by scoring 20 unanswered points in the second half, capped by a 49-yard touchdown pass from Rett Johnson to Hayden Roberts with 1:17 left in the game.
Helping hand for Plunk
Johnson is just rounding back into shape after an injury sidelined him back in Week 2. His return is a welcome sight for an offense that leans on running back Colton Plunk, who has rushed for 1,829 yards and 32 touchdowns this season.
If last week’s win proved anything, it’s that East Union can depend on others around Plunk to carry some of the load.
“That’s one thing I think you’ve got to have, I don’t care if it’s Week 2 or North championship, you’ve got to have guys step up and play at their best on that Friday night,” Lott said.
The Urchins will need the complete team effort tonight against Calhoun City (9-2).
The Wildcats’ offense averages 33.3 points per game behind playmaking seniors Jaylen Artberry and Thomas Clayton.
“They are very physical and athletic,” said Lott. “It’s definitely going to be a tough matchup for sure.”
Calhoun City defeated East Webster 30-14 last week to claim its spot in its fourth North final appearance in the last five years. The Wolverines handed East Union its only loss of the season in a 42-20 decision back in Week 3.
The transitive property game means very little to Lott and his assessment of how his team matches up with Calhoun City.
“I don’t think any coach is very smart to look at how you matched up with common opponents,” Lott said. “I think you take it week by week. … I just look at who we are playing and how we need to prepare.”