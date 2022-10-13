Two weeks ago, East Union’s football team was in unfamiliar territory.
The Urchins, who have won the last four Division 1-2A championships, were 0-5. It was easily the worst start in the program’s 11-year history.
On top of that, third-year starters Hayden Frazier and Caleb Johnson were out with injuries they suffered in a 43-36 loss to Booneville.
The Urchins lost their next two games, to Eupora and East Webster, by a combined score of 95-7. They committed eight turnovers against Eupora.
All the progress first-year head coach Brandon Cherry had seen through the first three weeks of the season suddenly went out the window.
“It was almost like we figured it all out, and then we had to hit the reset button,” Cherry said.
So he sat down with his assistants and a few of the team leaders for some “heart-to-hearts.”
“When you go 0-5,” Cherry said, “the negative energy just piles in on you.”
East Union has since expelled that bad juju, beating Belmont (41-21) and Walnut (47-20) to start 2-0 in division play. Turning it around required some significant adjustments, such as leaning more heavily on the run game. And an offensive line with five first-year starters had to get on the same page.
Quarterback Drew Hollimon, a sophomore in his first year as a starter, has become a steady hand these past few weeks.
“He’s just calmed down a lot more and settled down,” Cherry said. “First of the year, everything was happening really fast. It’s probably some of me and bad coaching, because I might have thrown too much at him too soon, but I wanted him to get the entire playbook and offense. Then we started whittling down, all right, what is Drew good at, what is he comfortable doing?
“The game has slowed down a lot for him, and he’s figured out how to rely on his tools, which is his ability to run and throw under pressure.”
In last week’s win over Walnut, Hollimon threw three touchdown passes and had a 73-yard TD run. Luke McVey led the rushing attack with 153 yards and scored three total touchdowns.
Defensively, East Union has been led by veteran linebackers Garrett Adams and Connor Timms. Adams has made 38 tackles and Timms 42.
“They’re the same type of kid – just hard-nosed, physical kids that keep the defense up and keep them going,” said Cherry. “All those young kids watched them, how they practice, how they play. If they’re full tilt, everybody else is.”
Frazier, a running back and linebacker, and Johnson, a two-way lineman, should return to action in the next week or two. Up next for the Urchins is a trip to Myrtle on Friday.
After that it’s dates against Potts Camp and Baldwyn. Cherry believes his team is poised for a strong finish to the regular season.
“Since that last non-division game, and getting those guys in there and really having that heart-to-heart with them, it’s been a different football team.”
