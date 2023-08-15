BLUE SPRINGS – Eliza Whitenton is carving her own athletic path.
Her older siblings were once standouts for East Union – Josh in football, Lauren Jane in basketball. Eliza decided on volleyball, a program the school started her seventh grade year. It seems to have been a good choice.
Whitenton, a junior, has become a big factor on the front line for East Union. After recording 107 kills last year, she already has 71 kills to go with 51 digs and 15 service aces this season.
“My brother had his own sport, my sister had her own sport. I wanted to have my own sport,” Whitenton said. “I was OK at basketball, but I just wanted to try something new.”
The 5-foot-10 Whitenton, who also does track and field, actually began her volleyball career as a setter. But upon joining the Tupelo-based Core summer league team following her freshman year, she was moved to outside hitter. It took her a little while to warm up to the position change.
“I didn’t really like it at first, because I thought I was really good as a setter,” she said. “But then I guess the coach that coached that travel team saw something.”
Whitenton has the length and athleticism required of the position, and she’s been putting in the work to build on those assets. This past summer she joined the Next Generation team and was teammates with Belmont’s Kerstin Moody, the 2022 Daily Journal Player of the Year.
It was a big learning experience for Whitenton.
“I told Eliza, ‘You go up there, you’ve got to get with Kerstin,’ and they buddied up,” East Union coach Josh Blythe said. “Kerstin was good for her, there’s no doubt.”
Whitenton’s growth as a player has run parallel with East Union’s growth as a program. The Urchins were 16-11 a year ago and are 6-3 on this young season. They moved into the Daily Journal rankings this week at No. 10.
East Union split a pair of matches Saturday, beating Booneville 2-0 and losing by the same count to Ripley. Whitenton had 10 kills and 15 digs over those four sets.
She’s not been the only Urchin devoting extra time to skill development.
“People going off to different travel teams and bringing it back to it – that’s really helped us just grow,” Whitenton said. “People just really put in the time outside.”
Blythe has put in extra work, too. He recently traveled to Denver with some other area coaches for a Gold Medal Squared coaches camp.
“It really has simplified the game for me as a coach,” he said. “You come in and know everybody’s responsibility.”
In its four-plus years of existence, East Union has a record of 57-42. Like Whitenton, the Urchins are trying to make their own mark.
“It seems like the game’s slowing down a little bit for us now,” Blythe said.
East Union is back in action tonight when it visits Mooreville.
