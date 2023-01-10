TUPELO – After a frustrating first half, Oxford got the lift it needed from Everett Van Every.
The junior scored both of the Chargers’ goals in a 2-1 win over Division 1-6A foe Tupelo on Tuesday night. The win guarantees Oxford (10-4, 2-1) at least a No. 2 playoff seed.
It was a 1-1 game when Van Every took a pass from Elijah Belk in the box and hammered it home in the 70th minute.
“I just looked at Elijah, he chipped it over, and I put it in,” Van Every said.
The Chargers were the superior offensive team in the first half, with several good scoring chances. But they couldn’t cash in.
That led to some frustration, which vanished when Van Every was fouled in the box and drilled a penalty kick for a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute.
“We had a lot of opportunities there in the first half and probably could have put the game a little bit out of reach if we had taken advantage of those. But we’re still happy to get the W at the end,” Oxford coach Hunter Crane said.
Tupelo (7-8, 2-3) had trouble cracking Oxford’s defense before halftime. But just five minutes after Van Every’s first goal, senior Luke Ueltschey dribbled deep into the box and tapped in the equalizer.
The Golden Wave had four shots on goal for the match, while Oxford had six. Tupelo had just one corner kick opportunity in the first half and three in the second, but they all came up empty.
“A lot of their opportunities were long balls in, and we don’t have the most speed back there,” Van Every said, “but I felt like we made some pretty good diagonals and read the ball well, especially Colby (Joyce).”
This is Oxford’s second win this season against Tupelo, which is currently third in the division. Despite the loss, coach Harris Faucette liked how much sharper the Wave were in the second half.
“Obviously there were mistakes, so we hope we can clean up some of the mistakes,” Faucette said. “But we’re happy with the effort.”
(G) Tupelo 1, Oxford 0: Freshman Aryanna Phyfer scored in the 19th minute on a runout, and that was enough for Tupelo (13-0-2, 5-0), which clinched the division title.
Oxford (9-6, 1-2) had a great chance to tie it in the 63rd minute on Allison Greer’s penalty kick, but A.K. Harrell made a diving save. The win gives Tupelo a season sweep of Oxford.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.