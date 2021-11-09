RIPLEY • The weight of the Ripley offense was on LaTrell Vance’s shoulders on Tuesday night.
His Tigers were missing a slew of players due to the football playoffs, and his running mate Albert McDonald went down to injury on the first play in a 46-43 loss to Holly Springs in the season opener on Oct. 30.
Vance and just six other Tigers exacted revenge with a 53-43 win over the Hawks in their home opener on Tuesday, led by the 6-foot-4 senior guard’s second-half surge.
Vance started the game 0 for 11 from the field before slamming home a thunderous dunk in the final minute of the first half for his first field goal. That slam got him going in the second half, where he shot 5 of 7 from the field, scoring 11 points in the final two quarters to help the Daily Journal’s No. 7-ranked Tigers (1-1) pull away.
“First half, I was just trying to force it,” Vance said. “In the second half, I had to let it come to me.”
As Vance got going in the third quarter, so did Holly Springs’ Ded’drick Faulkner, who scored 10 of the Hawks’ 12 points in the period. The senior guard finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, but there wasn’t much else going for the Hawks.
Holly Springs (1-3) didn’t hit from 3-point range until Tarian Draper connected at the 2:54 mark of the fourth quarter to close the Ripley lead to 44-41.
The Tigers closed out the game on a 9-2 run, going 5 of 6 from the free throw line.
Ripley junior Seth Thomas was instrumental in the first half, nailing a trio of 3-pointers on four attempts to aid in a 26-22 halftime lead. He finished the game with 12 points.
(G) Ripley 55, Holly Springs 21
The Lady Tigers (2-1) led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. Alorian Story led with 18 points, followed by 11 from Zanyae Daniel.
Ar’Kajah Sims had 17 of the Lady Hawks’ 21 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Tied at 32, Vance scored seven of the Tigers’ last eight points of the third quarter to send Ripley into the fourth up 40-34.
Point Maker: Vance totaled 18 points and six rebounds, despite shooting 0 of 7 from deep.
Talking Point: “The seven guys I got right now, they’re playing extremely hard. They’re giving me all they got,” said first-year Ripley head coach Chris Byrd.