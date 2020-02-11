HAMILTON – Vardaman used a late surge to pull away for good in the fourth quarter in their 59-48 win over Hamilton in the first round of the Division 4-1A tournament on Tuesday night.
Vardaman advances to play Coffeeville on Thursday, while Hamilton's season comes to an end.
The Lions cut it to three with 1:30 to go before the Rams finished the game on a 6-0 run.
Vardaman's Jadarious Shaw finished with a game-high 19 points for Vardaman, while Jadarius Pratt added 16. Zach Crawford and Rye Howard had 13 and 12 points respectively for Hamilton.
In the girls' game, Okolona eliminated Houlka behind Taniya Head's 17 points.