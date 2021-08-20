• Had 356 all-purpose yards and 1 TD last season; had 1 TD on defense with a fumble recovery.
Evan Edmondson, WR/DB, Jr.
• Enters third year as a starter in the secondary.
Logan Jenkins, RB/DT, Sr.
• Rushed for 196 yards and 2 Tds; averaged 5.4 yards per carry.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Offensive coordinator Josh Hegwood will switch over to offensive line and recent basketball hire Eddie Neal will take over wide receivers and defensive backs.
J.T. Washington also joins the staff as the linebackers coach.
OFFENSE
The Rams will have to replace quarterback Britton Bailey after throwing for over a 1,000 yards last season. Last year’s backup Ethan Parker (So.) will be a part of a three-man battle for the spot with Jadarious Shaw (Sr.) and Chipper Drakemore (Jr.).
Shaw is expected to have a big role in the offense whether at quarterback and wide receiver. Evan Edmondson (Jr.) and Andrew Easley (So.) round of the pass-catching threats.
Zay Pratt (So.) hopes to take a jump in his second year of the offense at running back. Windell Cousin (Sr.) and Logan Jenkins (Sr.) also will work into the backfield for some carries.
The offensive line is the biggest question mark of the team with very little experience coming back.
DEFENSE
This unit returns several starters, including Jenkins, who anchors the defensive line at nose tackle in the 3-4 defense. Hayden Alexander (Sr.) and Trey Kootz (So.) will man the defensive ends spots.
Pratt will be one of the two middle linebackers. Rivers Bailey (So.) is a returning starter at outside linebacker.
Jakobi Echoles (So.) will be a major player in the secondary despite not playing last season. Shaw, Edmondson and Easley will all return on the backend to help the cause.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The kicking and punting duties are in the air as fall camp begins.
Shaw will shoulder most of the load in the return game, but Echoles can find some time there as well.
X-FACTOR
Vardaman averaged 14.6 points per game on offense last season. With the quarterback and offensive line question marks, the answers will need to come soon for them to improve on that side of the ball.
COACH SPEAK
“We want to keep improving and be in every game we play in. I think this year we’ve got to take the step forward and win some of those close games.”