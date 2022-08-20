Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 3-1A
2021 record: 3-6, 2-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Brennan Pugh (4th year)
3 Players to Watch
Zay Pratt
RB, Jr.
• Rushed for 559 yards and 7 TDs. Added 5 catches for 64 yards and 1 TD.
Chipper Drake Moore
QB, Sr.
• Threw for 747 yards and 4 TDs with 9 INTs, plus 117 rushing yards and 2 more scores.
Rivers Bailey
LB, Jr.
• Third-year starter who will lead the defensive backfield.
COACHING ‘EM UP
After significant additions and changes to last year's coaching staff, the only major change this year will be the addition of Tanner Hendrix of Pontotoc as the new defensive coordinator.
OFFENSE
Vardaman returns eight starters on offense. Chipper Drake Moore (Sr.) is established as the starting quarterback after coming out on top in last year's positional battle despite it being his first year playing football. Moore will be looking to connect frequently with senior Evan Edmondson, who leads the Rams' receiving corps.
After getting the lion's share of carries as a sophomore, junior running back Zay Pratt returns as perhaps Vardaman's most potent offensive weapon.
DEFENSE
The Rams return eight starters on defense as well. Third-year starter Rivers Bailey will anchor the secondary, while senior lineman Aiden Penick will be a new addition for both the offensive and defensive lines who's expected to be a major contributor on the D-line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Christian Rodriguez (Jr.) returns at kicker for Vardaman after playing the position for the first time last season. He brings consistency on field goals and PATs for the Rams.
X-FACTOR
While Vardaman returns most of its starters on offense and defense, depth could be an issue for the Rams. Pugh and his staff will have to identify and prepare young players to step up as relief for starters who will often be contributing on both sides of the ball.
COACH SPEAK
"The guys we'll be counting on this year have a year or two of experience, so we feel pretty good about it." - Brennan Pugh
