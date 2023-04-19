Josh Warren is still trying to process what he witnessed Tuesday night.
His Vardaman baseball team defeated Winona by a score of 25-24, and the path the teams took to reach that result took several baffling turns and featured wild momentum swings.
“This is going to go down as one of the craziest high school baseball games in state history, if I had to guess,” Warren said.
It was Senior Night for the Rams, and it was going splendidly as they staked a 14-0 lead thanks to a 13-run third inning. That was more than enough run support for ace Chipper Drake Moore – or so Warren believed.
Winona suddenly came alive in the fourth, scoring 11 runs and chasing Moore. The Tigers scored three more in the fifth to tie the game at 14-14.
“I never thought at that point it would go the distance and we would have to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh at 11 o’clock at night,” Warren said.
Vardaman retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth, lost it in the sixth, then regained it. The Rams entered the seventh with a 21-18 lead, and Moore returned to the mound after Winona scored a run. He had the Tigers down to their last strike when Chance Richardson laced a 2-2 pitch down the right field line.
Vardaman’s right-fielder misplayed it, and Richardson ended up with an inside-the-park grand slam to give Winona a 24-21 lead. It was Richardson’s only hit in six plate appearances.
Warren recalls thinking, “You’ve got to be kidding me.”
Vardaman got some help in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of walks and two hit batters to make it 24-22. Moore then had a sac fly RBI, and Ethan Parker followed with an RBI single.
Bentley Hamilton stole third base and then scored the winning run on a passed ball.
The game took more than four hours to complete.
“I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s the wildest thing I’ve ever been a part of at a baseball game,” said Warren.
The box score reflects just how wild it was. Richardson had six RBIs despite just the one hit. Teammate Connor Helms was 5 of 6 with four RBIs and five runs scored. Vardaman’s Josh Jenkins was 0 for 3 but had three RBIs. Moore was 3 of 5 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs.
The Rams committed 11 errors. Winona sent eight players to the mound. The teams threw a combined 381 pitches.
“I told the guys after the game, ‘We were real fortunate to win this one.’ That’s about the only positive I can come up with,” Warren said.
The win improved Vardaman’s record to 21-2-1. The playoffs begin next week, and Warren likes his team’s chances of making a deep run in Class 1A – so long as they don’t play like they did Tuesday.
“It sets up real nice for us to make a deep run if we make routine plays and keep doing what we’ve been known to do at the plate throughout the year. I feel really good about playing a few more weeks of baseball.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.