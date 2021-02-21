VARDAMAN • Maddie Terrell makes softball look easy.
It’s not just because of her natural tools, of which there are plenty – a 6-foot frame, a strong arm and a strong swing. Vardaman’s sophomore catcher also works her tail off – and never more so than now, with grief still gnawing at her heart.
Last June, Maddie’s father Jason died after a four-year battle with cancer. He was a Mississippi Highway Patrolman.
“Softball is my release for everything,” Terrell said. “Some days I just have hard days, and I remember my dad wanted me to be better than I was before. So I just think about him and how he pushed me to be better. I can’t just stop.”
Jason Terrell helped his daughter develop her skills over the years. Maddie Terrell was always the “big kid,” and she sought out the toughest competition should could find. That’s why her dad let her play youth baseball.
“I watched her play a lot of summer league baseball with the boys,” Vardaman coach Josh Hegwood said. “She was one of the better ones there, too. She’s been somebody we’ve noticed for a long time.”
Terrell joined Vardaman’s varsity squad as a seventh grader and had an immediate impact, batting .490 with 32 RBIs. She flashed home run power as an eighth grader, with 12 roundtrippers to go with a .571 batting average.
Terrell led the Lady Rams to the Class 1A state champion- ship that year. She was off to hot start last season before COVID-19 shut everything down.
“She’s just a problem for you. She’s just as dangerous with two strikes as she is with no strikes,” Hegwood said.
She’s also dangerous behind the plate. Teams don’t often dare run on Terrell.
“The year that we won state, we had a team-wide 165 stolen bases, and we didn’t give up but maybe 20,” Hegwood said. “That takes a lot of pressure off you defensively.”
Terrell first played catcher at 10 years old. She said her coach played her there because she was “wild and crazy and strong,” as she put it. The position allowed Terrell to focus all of that excess energy, and she relishes being in the middle of the action for every pitch.
Her enthusiasm for the game is matched by her work ethic.
“I work on my game constantly,” Terrell said. “There are so many things you can get better at. You can never be the perfect hitter, and you can never work too hard at something.”