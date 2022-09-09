Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
HAMILTON – Kyzer Verner was a force to be reckoned with on the ground for the Hamilton Lions.
Verner racked up 283 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the Lions move to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2005 after defeating Smithville 49-13 on Friday.
“Just following my o-line put me in a good position to make big plays,” Verner said. “I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
Hamilton gained a 13-0 lead in the first after a pair of touchdown runs of 80 and 13 yards by Verner. Smithville got into the scoring column with eight seconds left in the first on a 3-yard run by Chandler Brunetti.
Hamilton senior quarterback Evan Pounders added to the score with a 1-yard touchdown run after marching down the field, putting the score at 20-7 after the extra point by Parker Beasley.
Brunetti picked up his second touchdown of the night on a 55-yard pass to Barker O’Brian to cut into the lead. Verner found the back of the end zone twice before the half on 10- and 11-yard runs, putting the Lions up 35-13 at halftime.
After forcing a turnover on downs in the third, a Verner 40-yard run put the Lions down to the 4-yard line. Verner snuck in for his fifth touchdown of the night.
With one second left in the quarter, Pounders picked up his second touchdown on a 1-yard run.
“Kyzer (Verner) is just a special player, and what he did as a freshman was just a prelude to what he’s been able to do this year,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “We’ve got a great offensive line in front of him that’s deep and has helped him along the way too.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Verner scored an 11-yard touchdown before halftime, putting Hamilton up 35-13.
Point Man: Hamilton’s Kyzer Verner finished with 283 rushing yards on 16 carries with five touchdowns.
Talking Point: “This is our first time being 3-0 in most of these guys’ lifetimes. It’s special, and we’ve got a special group that we’ve been talking about it all year.” –Tackett
Notes
• Hamilton’s Josh Harrison had a forced fumble in the first half.
• The last time Hamilton beat Smithville was in 2020.
• The Lions will play Okolona at home next Friday, while Smithville will host Alcorn Central.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.