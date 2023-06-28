TUPELO – As Baylor Dampeer was talking about Chris Parker, the latter caught a touchdown pass during a 7-on-7 game at Tupelo High School on Tuesday. Catching passes is just one of many things Parker can do for the Houston Hilltoppers.
He’s the kind of player who rarely leaves the field, and he produces no matter where he lines up. Last season, Parker had a combined 713 yards and six touchdowns rushing and receiving. On defense, he recorded 70 tackles, 5 sacks and three interceptions.
Parker also returned kicks.
“He’s a competitor. He just wants to play,” said Dampeer, who is entering his fourth year as head coach. “He can really run, he’s got good ball skills, and he’s really strong in the weight room. It gives him the chance to play as much as he does, and he wants to play, so that goes a long way.”
Parker, a junior, is a free safety who can also play cornerback and outside linebacker. He’s mainly a receiver on offense, and Parker feels that is his strongest position.
He’s part of an offense that returns quarterback Steele Brooks and running back Jalen Washington, a 2,000-yard rusher two years ago who is coming back from a knee injury.
“It’s going to help a lot, especially with Jalen and Steele,” Parker said.
Dampeer likes the core group returning on offense, although he’s looking to fill some holes on the offensive line.
“Skill guys have got a chance to be really good,” he said. “We’ve got to solidify the offensive line. I think if we get that part taken care of, that’ll go a long way for us offensively.”
Houston went 12-2 last season – setting a program record for wins – and reached the Class 4A North final. Parker, who Dampeer called “an X-factor,” will have a big hand in building on that success.
“He had a great spring,” Dampeer said, “and with Jalen coming back he’s got a chance to have an even better fall.”
