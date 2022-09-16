Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Roman Gregory has quickly established himself as a dual threat for Oxford’s football team.
The senior is not only the Chargers’ leading rusher, he’s their leading receiver. In two games, Gregory has 258 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and he’s made nine catches for 127 yards and three more scores.
“Roman’s versatility is definitely a weapon for us,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “He’s obviously excellent running the football, but he’s a great receiver out of the backfield. He can play slot receiver, so he can do a lot of different things well.”
After a week off, the Chargers (1-1) host rival Lafayette (1-2) tonight in the annual Crosstown Classic.
Gregory was involved in the passing game last season, but his role has increased with the arrival of quarterback Mack Howard, a transfer from Heritage Academy. Howard, a Utah commit, has completed 31 of 43 passes for 295 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.
“The quarterback makes good decisions. He protects the ball, and he can take shots,” Lafayette coach Michael Fair said. “They’re just explosive on that side of the ball, and it’s going to take a great effort to contain them all night.”
Lafayette’s defense has had an unusually tough time containing opponents this season. After allowing 12.8 points per game last year, the Commodores are yielding 26.7 per game.
The defense took a hit with the graduation of lineman D.J. Burgess and linebacker Mario Wilbourn. But Fair likes the progress he’s seen with the current group.
“Where we are right now compared to where we were a month ago is drastically improved,” he said.
Also tonight
• Baldwyn (2-1) visits East Webster (3-0) in a battle of Class 2A powers. Baldwyn won last year’s matchup in overtime, 10-7.
• Tupelo (3-0) hits the road for the second-straight week with a visit to Columbus (0-3). The Golden Wave are trying to start 4-0 for the second year in a row.
• Ripley puts its 3-0 record on the line when it visits Senatobia (3-0).
