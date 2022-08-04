Tupelo High School held its annual football media day on the school's campus Thursday afternoon. Here are some of the major takeaways for the Golden Wave's upcoming season.
'Show me' season for Hardin
The 2022 season marks Tupelo coach Ty Hardin's third year at the program's helm.
It's an important year for a high school football coach, and Hardin knows it. It's the first year a team's seniors are all guys who have been under the same coaching system since they were underclassmen. After disappointing records of 6-4 and 7-4 over the last two seasons, the pressure is on this season to take that next step for the program with players who have bought in to the coaching staff's system.
Hardin believes the 2022 edition of the Golden Wave are up to the challenge. The team returns all but one starter on offense and lost only a handful of defensive starters since last season.
Having 12 seniors and eight juniors who started as sophomores establishes Tupelo as one of the most experienced squads in the state.
"This senior class, I started with them as sophomores. It's gonna be my favorite group because I've had them from the very beginning," Hardin said. "It's the best group I've coached since I've been in this profession. I'm just excited to take the next step.
"We're expecting big things. Our goals and expectations are very high, and we want to achieve those."
'Wave Mentality'
Hardin referenced a mentality that he and his coaching staff have used as a driving motivation for their players: the Wave Mentality.
"Nobody likes us, what are we gonna do about it?" Hardin summarized. "That's what we try to live by.
"People outside of Tupelo don't really think a lot of Tupelo," he added. "We try to use that as ammo, tell our guys all the time that there's a lot of folks out there that don't believe in us."
Key cogs
Hardin mentioned seniors WR Fred Adams, DB Zech Pratt, linebacker Tyler Vaughn, defensive lineman LA Ray, linebacker Kaylen Roddy, WR Kedariys Gibson, lineman Zay Alexander and lineman Dorian Snow as key returning players for the 2022 Golden Wave, along with junior quarterback Jeremiah Harrell and junior running back Quaterro Middlebrooks.
New faces will include junior DB Shamaar Darden and junior wide receiver Tyreke Darden.
"Man, I could be here all day," Hardin said. "I could probably name anybody in that starting 22 lineup, and guys in some other roles, too."
