INGOMAR • North Pontotoc basketball has officially entered life without Ty Roberson.
The program’s all-time leading scorer has graduated, along with seven other seniors, making this summer one of major adjustments for head coach Chris Parman and the rest of the inexperienced Vikings.
Roberson, a first team All-Area selection by the Daily Journal, averaged 25 points per game last season and led the team in scoring each of the last three seasons.
Replacing his instantaneous offense with just one player isn’t an option.
“I just want to see them play. We didn’t put anything in for the summer because they’ve got to learn how to play. You’ve got to learn how to dribble, shoot and pass before you can run a play,” said Parman. “Without Ty, he could go score and me not call anything. We are going to have to spread the scoring out now.”
The Vikings bring back just two players back with any sort of varsity action from last year’s 10-14 team – sixth man Jordan Pitts and Eli Baker. Baker was used as a spark plug shooter off the bench in limited action last season, but Parman said he needs more from the rising junior moving forward.
“Last year, he basically went in just to shoot it, but now he’s our primary ball-handler, and he’s got to play defense. He’s got to do more than just go shoot it,” said Parman.
Baker’s shooting ability, coupled with that of junior Nick Burchfield, is something Parman believes can keep his team in games next season. The Vikings’ ability from beyond the arc could be a remedy to other ailing issues like turnovers and rebounding.
“We have talked for years that if you can make shots, you can win games,” Parman said. “All these coaches talk about just play good defense and you’ll win championships, but you’ve still got to be able to make a shot.
“Overall this team can shoot it better or as good as I’ve had the last four years.”
Hope springs
One glimmer of hope that has sprung from the summer is the play of freshman Nash Guerin. The slight-framed guard has cracked the starting rotation already, and his development could help the Vikings navigate a brutal Division 2-4A slate that features in-county rivals Pontotoc and South Pontotoc, as well as powers like New Albany, Ripley and Houston.
“He’s going to play a huge role from now until he’s graduated,” said Parman. “He’s extremely skilled. He’s as skilled as Ty was as a freshman. His biggest thing is he needs time, time to play.”