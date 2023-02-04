BRANDON – Aiden Boudro put Bay High in a largely unfamiliar place: Playing from ahead.
The sophomore’s early goal stood up, as the Tigers beat North Pontotoc 2-0 in the Class 4A boys soccer title game on Saturday afternoon.
It’s the second state title for Bay (19-5-2), which scored two late goals to beat Sumrall in the second round.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity this year. We’re not used to being up early, but we went up early and I think that’s what sealed it,” Boudro said.
The match was a defensive tug-of-war until Boudro dribbled into the right side of the box and fired the ball into the net in the 25th minute for a 1-0 lead.
“I saw a defender coming out, so I faked a shot and took an extra touch and just slotted it far post,” he said.
North Pontotoc (20-5-1) caught a tough break in the 54th minute when a hand ball was called in the box. That led to a penalty kick, which Bryton Dupuy buried for a 2-0 lead.
“Between (Boudro) and Bryton, they’ve been our entire scoring for the last three games,” Bay coach Kelly Ross said.
Bay finished with eight shots on goal. North Pontotoc only had three, and none of them were difficult saves.
The Vikings commanded possession much of the second half, but scorers like Luis Guerrero and David Tovar couldn’t get any clean looks.
“Could not find space up front,” Vikings coach Travis Little said. “We worked in this week in practice finding space and playing the space up front, but they did a really good job of closing that space quickly.”
This was North Pontotoc’s first trip to a state title game. Most of this year’s roster will be back to try and build on the historic season.
“Our kids are disappointed,” Little said, “but they’ve had a great year.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.