ECRU • North Pontotoc gritted out a 20-0 shutout victory over rival South Pontotoc on Friday night to improve to 3-1 on the season.
The Viking offense got off to a strong start with a pair of opening quarter touchdowns, but then sputtered most of the remainder of the game while the defense dominated.
“The second and third quarters especially were sloppy, but the defense bailed us out like they do,” said North Pontotoc head coach Andy Crotwell. “We continue to play really well on that side of the ball.”
The Vikings scored on their first drive, with all 68 yards coming on the ground. Quarterback T.J. Polk rushed for 44 yards, including an 8-yard TD.
After a South three-and- out, North capitalized on good field position with another scoring march. Polk broke out of what looked to be a sure sack and found Landon Hogue open for an 11-yard TD. A second extra point by Gavin Dyer made it 14-0 with 1:02 to play in the first quarter.
A bad snap on a punt gave the Cougars (1-3) a golden opportunity to get back in the game with the ball on the Viking 9 yard line, but the North defense held and a field goal attempt was no good. South started their next possession on the North 41, but they ultimately were forced to punt.
North forced key turnovers on downs in the second half. The first was on South’s first possession of the third quarter, and the last, late in the fourth, helped to put the game away.
Extra Points
Turning Point: South was gaining some momentum in the final quarter when Eli Brown was stopped inches short of a first down their own territory, leading to North putting the game away on a 4-yard TD run from Polk with 4:06 to play.
Point Man: Polk rushed for two TDs and threw for another for the Vikings
Talking Point: “I thought we came out and played a good second half, but the first half is what kept us out (of it).” -South Pontotoc head coach Rod Cook
Notes
North won its second straight game in the series to retain the Horton Trophy.
The Viking defense has not allowed a touchdown in back to back weeks.