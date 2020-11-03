A couple of offensive adjustments have made a world of difference for North Pontotoc.
The Vikings were scuffling during a three-game losing streak, averaging just 16.3 points and 220 total yards per game. So coach Andy Crotwell decided to change things up.
For one, he had sophomore quarterback Reece Kentner switch from making progression reads to key reads –that is, making decisions based on a certain defender’s actions.
“And Reece feels a lot more comfortable with that,” Crotwell said.
Secondly, North Pontotoc put more onus on its offensive line, which Crotwell believes is a big strength.
“Everything we do runs through them,” he said.
The changes have paid off big the last two games. The Vikings rushed for 452 yards in a 42-35 win over Tishomingo County, and then they had 527 total yards in last Friday’s 49-46 upset of reigning Class 4A state champ Corinth.
Kentner was 8 of 15 for 283 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions against Corinth. It was his first game with more than 100 yards passing since Sept. 18 against Independence.
“He’s definitely got a gunslinger’s mentality, and that can be a good thing and it can get you in trouble at the same time,” Crotwell said. “He’s learned how to be a little bit more discretionary whenever it comes to delivering the football.”
And Kentner has more than enough help in the backfield with Raquan Booth and Tyler Hill. Hill had 197 yards and Booth 159 against Tishomingo County, with both players rushing for three TDs.
Against Corinth, Booth rushed for 193 yards and three scores, giving him 1,095 yards on the season.
North Pontotoc’s offensive resurgence is perfectly timed with the 4A playoffs starting this week. The Vikings (5-3) must travel to Clarksdale (7-2), the 3-4A champion.
The Wildcats are led on defense by middle linebacker De’Meric Strong, who has recorded 49 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
“Defensively they’ve got a bunch of guys that can really run to the football,” Crotwell said. “They play to their strengths over there. They’re going to challenge you at the line of scrimmage, and they’re going to get 11 hats on the ball.”