NETTLETON – After an offensive shootout in the first half, North Pontotoc's defense took a stand in the second half, holding Nettleton to just seven points on the way to a 41-34 win to spoil the Tigers' homecoming.
"It's all about the resiliency of our kids, and kudos to our defensive coaches and the adjustments that they made to hold them to seven points in the second half," North coach Andy Crotwell said. "Offensively, we are slowly finding some things we are capable of doing."
Nettleton (2-3) never trailed in the first half, taking leads in the first quarter on a pair of Ty Walton touchdown passes to Anterion Venson for 45 yards and Zavian Dilworth for 63 yards.
The Vikings (2-3) answered both times with Michael Anderson scoring first on a two-yard run, and Reece Kentner finding Winn Navarette for the second score on a 52-yard strike.
The Tigers took a 27-20 lead into the break after Venson's second touchdown reception and a scoring run from Roderick Patterson.
Patterson found the end zone for the second time on Nettleton's first possession of the third, but North outscored them 21-0 to come away with the win.
Kentner connected with Tyler Pickens on a pair of touchdowns and added a 5-yard keeper in between the two.
"Reece is starting to come into his own and understand where we want to go with the football versus certain looks," Crotwell said. "He's always been extremely accurate, and he's really growing."
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: After North took the lead with 5:13 to go, the Vikings stopped Nettleton's potential game-tying drive on fourth and goal.
Point Man: Kentner was 18 of 33 passing for 353 yards and rushed for another 92 yards. He accounted for five total TDs on the night.
Talking Point: "We didn't tackle well, and they were more physical than we were. It's frustrating because ultimately that falls on us as coaches, and we are going to reevaluate some things." - Nettleton coach John Keith
NOTES
• Nettleton's Jaylon Betts had a 70-yard kickoff return called back.
• Navarette hauled in eight catches for 177 yards.
• North travels to Ripley next week, while Nettleton visits Senatobia.