ECRU – Close games have not been kind to North Pontotoc this season, but it was a different story on Friday.
The Vikings rallied past West Union for a 74-70 victory, avenging a loss at the buzzer to the Eagles back on Nov. 5. That was the first of four losses by three points or less for North Pontotoc (8-8).
“Those four or five we lost, we had timely turnovers, and then we had missed free throws, and we couldn’t win one,” North coach Chris Parman said. “This game we put that together and were able to finish it.”
The Vikings trailed 39-31 at halftime but outscored West Union 32-13 in the third quarter. Senior guard Kyle Sappington knocked down three 3-pointers during the period.
Ty Roberson gave North Pontotoc its first lead, at 49-46, with a 3-point play at the 4:08 mark of the third quarter. The lead swelled to 63-50, but West Union (10-6) rallied to tie it at 68-68 with 2:03 left.
The Vikings locked it up at the free throw line, though, making 6 of 8 over the final 1:41.
Sappington finished with 14 points and made 4 of 8 from downtown.
“Coach always tells me on the sidelines, when Ty is bringing it down to ‘set up, set up, set up,’” Sappington said. “So I just get my feet ready, and I know I’m about to get the ball. I have confidence and don’t overthink it. I just shoot it.”
The Eagles were in control in the first half, opening up a 12-point lead behind 6 of 11 shooting from 3-point range. But then senior forward Luke Willard got into foul trouble early in the second half and didn’t return until the final minute.
West Union made only one 3-pointer after halftime.
“We attacked them more,” Parman said. “I told them at halftime that we were letting them attack us on offense instead of us attacking them on defense.”
Sam Callicutt led West Union with 22 points, while Caleb Graves had 20.
(G) West Union 40, North Pontotoc 34: Eden Conlee scored 12 points to lead the Lady Eagles (10-7). Maddie Guerin scored 13 for North (7-9).
Three-pointers
Turning Point: North Pontotoc went on a 30-7 run starting late in the second quarter.
Point Maker: Roberson led the Vikings with 16 points and made 8 of 11 free throws.
Talking Point: “They’re extremely competitive – I love that about them – but they let a lot of things bother them that they’re going to have to learn to let go and just keep competing for us to be successful in division.” – West Union coach Tim Henderson