WALNUT • On the way to Clinton to play in the Class 2A volleyball state championship match, Kelley Hopper leaned over and asked assistant coach Brian Quinn, “How did we get here?”
Walnut pulled a five-set thriller that day against Puckett to win the school’s first volleyball state title.
The sudden rise as a contender in volleyball took Hopper by surprise. Just three years ago, Hopper returned back to Walnut, where she served as a softball coach for seven years before leaving to start a volleyball program at Kossuth.
“I didn’t expect it,” said Hopper. “I don’t want to say I don’t think that big, I’m just usually more zoned in on the moment and I try not to look to far ahead because if you can’t win that moment, then it doesn’t matter what’s in the future.”
Her quick work in leading the Lady Wildcats (17-6) to a title is why Hopper is the Journal’s 2020 Volleyball Coach of the Year.
“I’m grateful for the honor but these girls earned this,” Hopper said. “This is just another example of their hard work and dedication that led us here.”
The Lady Wildcats went 6-4 in their inaugural season in 2018, playing as an independent. At the time, volleyball wasn’t widely accepted just yet, as many teams played one final season of slow-pitch softball.
Hopper’s commitment to getting a head start paid off.
Walnut captured the Class 1-Region 2 title in their second year, before losing to Belmont in the first round of the playoffs.
Once Class 1 broke off into three separate classifications (1A, 2A, 3A), the Lady Wildcats were one of the most experienced 2A teams in the state.
Hopper’s team experienced some highs and lows this season, but of their six losses, four came to teams that played in their respective classification’s semifinals, with Belmont and Hickory Flat moving on to their state championship games.
One loss was a 3-2 decision to Division 1-2A rival Mantachie, that resulted in all four playoff matches for the Lady Wildcats to be played on the road.
‘Keep fighting’
Walnut defeated Madison St. Joe 3-0 in the first round, and East Webster 3-0 in the second round. Hopper’s team got their revenge on Mantachie with a 3-2 win to send them to the finals.
“They decided they were going to keep fighting, and that became our motto about halfway through the season,” said Hopper. “The embodied that fight mentality and it led to our success.”
With the special challenges that the 2020 season presented with the coronavirus, Hopper’s team had to lean on its depth. When everyone was healthy, she rotated 15 girls for different purposes.
“Every person on our team embraced everyone else for whatever their job was for that moment,” said Hopper. “This group was so special, in that they were unselfish and I know that’s why we did what we did this season.”