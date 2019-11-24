It didn’t take long for Mia Griffin to fall in love with volleyball.
When Griffin was an elementary student, a friend asked if she wanted to try out for their home school group’s volleyball team. She reluctantly agreed.
“And then after the first practice I was in love with it. I loved it, and after that I just stuck with it,” Griffin said.
Not only has she stuck with it, Griffin has excelled at it. The Alcorn Central sophomore recently wrapped up a monster season, and she is the 2019 Daily Journal Volleyball Player of the Year.
Her position is outside hitter, but Griffin made plays all over the court. She recorded 403 kills, 375 digs, 75 aces and had a 93.3 serving percentage.
“She works so hard at perfecting all those things that volleyball players have to do,” coach Eric Lancaster said. “She’s our best defender. If she had to set, she’d be our best setter. And obviously she’s our best hitter.
“She’s all-around solid wherever she plays.”
Griffin led the Lady Bears to a 26-11 record and a berth in the Class I state semifinals. It was Alcorn Central’s second trip to the Final Four in three years.
Griffin was not a part of the 2017 team. She played at Corinth in eighth grade and then transferred to Central at season’s end.
Lancaster could quickly tell she was talented. Even more impressive, he said, has been Griffin’s work ethic.
“Any time we have extra practices, open gym voluntary practices, she’s in here,” he said. “There are times during the summer we practice on a sand court, she’s there. Any chance she gets to practice, she’s going to do it.”
It’s a family tradition
Griffin has played club volleyball since fifth grade – in Alabama, then for Oxford, and this winter she’ll suit up for Tupelo. She’s driven by a highly competitive nature, which she inherited from her mother, Amy, who played basketball and softball in high school at Alcorn Central and hooped at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Griffin is also driven by a desire to play volleyball in college. Part of the reason she tries to be versatile on the court is that at 5-foot-7, she knows her role at the next level will likely be more as a defender than attacker.
The other reason: She just wants to get better.
“As good as she is,” Lancaster said, “she always wants to learn more.”