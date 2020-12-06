GLEN • Mia Griffin’s faith carried her through a rough patch in middle school, and she’s never stopped clinging to it.
As an eighth grader, she was struggling to fit in with Corinth’s varsity volleyball team. It was only Griffin’s third year in the school system, having been home-schooled in fourth and fifth grade.
She didn’t feel particularly welcomed by her teammates. So she began praying before each match.
“I’ve always been big in my faith,” Griffin said. “I really didn’t have anybody to talk to on that volleyball team, and I knew the only way I could calm my nerves and have patience with it was to pray about it. That’s what I went to.”
Griffin transferred back to Alcorn Central – where she’d attended from kindergarten through third grade – following that eighth-grade season. She’s become a force on the court as one of the most feared outside hitters in the area.
Griffin is the Daily Journal 2020 Volleyball Player of the Year. She also won last year, when Alcorn Central reached the Class I state semifinals.
The Lady Bears were hit hard by graduation, which put more on Griffin’s shoulders this season.
“We graduated three offensive players that took a lot of heat off her. Every team knew who to stop to be successful against us,” coach Eric Lancaster said.
Alcorn Central still fared well, going 16-9 and reaching the Class 3A semis. Griffin finished the season with 293 kills, 212 digs and 60 serving aces.
It was at times a trying season, but the junior always knew where to turn.
“I always pray before a game,” she said. “That’s just what I do. And I always write GMS on my wrist, which is ‘give me strength.’ Because I don’t think I could’ve gotten this far in volleyball or all my accomplishments without Jesus.”
Griffin credits her faith for her ability to maintain a cool demeanor no matter what happens.
“I try not to get too worked up about my mistakes,” Griffin said, “…because the more you get worked up about it, you try too hard and you might mess up. I’ve learned that from past experiences.”
Lancaster said Griffin has taught her younger teammates a lot by the way she plays and carries herself. Griffin is cognizant of her role as leader, and she wants to make sure every player feels a part of the team.
“Just because of my experience when I was in eighth grade, … I didn’t want anybody else to feel like that,” she said. “So I felt like that was a big part of what I wanted to do and what I needed to do for the team, is make everyone feel welcome and build them up, help them if they need help.”