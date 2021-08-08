djr-2020-11-24-sport-mia-griffin-poy-twp4

Mia Griffin

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Masey Adams, New Albany

Junior, setter

• Recorded 493 assists, 313 digs, 68 aces, 53 kills.

Catherine Bianco, Oxford

Senior, setter

• Glue player had 641 assists, 191 digs, 105 kills, 69 aces.

Anna Greene, Kossuth

Junior, libero

• Corinth transfer had 313 digs, 34 assists, 28 aces.

Kate Greene, Belmont

Senior, outside hitter

• Had 215 kills, 253 digs, 80 aces; led Belmont to 3A finals.

Mia Griffin, Alcorn Central

Senior, outside hitter

• Recorded 293 kills, 212 digs; two-time Daily Journal POY.

Caroline Howard, Pontotoc

Senior, libero

• Credited with 599 digs, 84 assists, 76 aces.

Kerstin Moody, Belmont

Sophomore, outside hitter

• Led team in kills (251) and digs (263), plus had 31 aces.

Autumn Peters, Tupelo

Senior, outside hitter/middle blocker

• Had 99 kills, 41 blocks, 95.1% serving rate as middle blocker.

Ainsley Tacke, Oxford

Senior, outside hitter

• Recorded 294 kills, 183 digs, 50 aces, 43 blocks.

Emma Wilson, Hickory Flat

Senior, outside hitter

• Had 172 digs, 183 kills, 181 aces, 37 blocks.

