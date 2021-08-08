Volleyball Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 8, 2021 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mia Griffin THOMAS WELLS | BUY at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PLAYERS TO WATCHMasey Adams, New AlbanyJunior, setter• Recorded 493 assists, 313 digs, 68 aces, 53 kills.Catherine Bianco, OxfordSenior, setter• Glue player had 641 assists, 191 digs, 105 kills, 69 aces.Anna Greene, KossuthJunior, libero• Corinth transfer had 313 digs, 34 assists, 28 aces.Kate Greene, BelmontSenior, outside hitter• Had 215 kills, 253 digs, 80 aces; led Belmont to 3A finals.Mia Griffin, Alcorn CentralSenior, outside hitter• Recorded 293 kills, 212 digs; two-time Daily Journal POY.Caroline Howard, PontotocSenior, libero• Credited with 599 digs, 84 assists, 76 aces.Kerstin Moody, BelmontSophomore, outside hitter• Led team in kills (251) and digs (263), plus had 31 aces.Autumn Peters, TupeloSenior, outside hitter/middle blocker• Had 99 kills, 41 blocks, 95.1% serving rate as middle blocker.Ainsley Tacke, OxfordSenior, outside hitter• Recorded 294 kills, 183 digs, 50 aces, 43 blocks.Emma Wilson, Hickory FlatSenior, outside hitter• Had 172 digs, 183 kills, 181 aces, 37 blocks. brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists