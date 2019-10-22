Three area teams will have homecourt advantage tonight as they look to advance in the MHSAA volleyball playoffs.
New Albany hosts Greenwood at 5 p.m. in Class 4A second-round action. The winner will face the Lanier-Caledonia winner on Thursday.
In Class I, Alcorn Central hosts Water Valley and Belmont hosts Choctaw County. Both matches start at 6 p.m., and the winners of each will square off in the third round.
Thursday’s winners advance to the state finals, which will be held Saturday at Mississippi State University.