Volleyball semifinals on tap tonight By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Masey Adams and New Albany visit Caledonia tonight in the Class 4A state semifinals. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Seven area volleyball teams are one win away from earning a trip to Starkville.The MHSAA playoffs resume tonight with the state semifinals. Winners will advance to the championship round, to be held Thursday and Friday at Mississippi State University.At least three area teams will punch their tickets tonight. In Class 1A, Hickory Flat hosts Ingomar; in 2A, Walnut hosts Belmont; and in 3A, Alcorn Central hosts Kossuth.New Albany will travel to Caledonia in 4A. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Volleyball Playoffs Semifinal Volleyball Team Sport Volleyball Playoff Team New Albany Hickory Walnut Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters