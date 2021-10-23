Six area volleyball teams will vie for state championships today.

The title matches will be held at two locations: Classes 1A, 3A and 5A at Clinton High School, 2A, 4A and 6A at Ridgeland High School.

Five of the area teams are seeking their first title. In 1A, Hickory Flat (19-7) gets a rematch with Resurrection Catholic (18-4), which beat the Lady Rebels in last year’s final.

Belmont (32-4), which reached the 3A championship last year, faces Sacred Heart (24-3) for the 2A title. In 3A, Alcorn Central (26-4) takes on 14-time state champ Our Lady Academy (22-9).

Pontotoc (19-6) is in the 4A championship for a second-straight year and faces Pass Christian (12-12). Lafayette (24-8) is making its first title match appearance opposite Vancleave (20-17) in 5A.

Oxford (29-2) is seeking its third state title and first since 2016 when it meets Brandon (24-7) in the 6A final.

