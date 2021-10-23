Volleyball titles to be decided today Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Six area volleyball teams will vie for state championships today.The title matches will be held at two locations: Classes 1A, 3A and 5A at Clinton High School, 2A, 4A and 6A at Ridgeland High School.Five of the area teams are seeking their first title. In 1A, Hickory Flat (19-7) gets a rematch with Resurrection Catholic (18-4), which beat the Lady Rebels in last year’s final.Belmont (32-4), which reached the 3A championship last year, faces Sacred Heart (24-3) for the 2A title. In 3A, Alcorn Central (26-4) takes on 14-time state champ Our Lady Academy (22-9).Pontotoc (19-6) is in the 4A championship for a second-straight year and faces Pass Christian (12-12). Lafayette (24-8) is making its first title match appearance opposite Vancleave (20-17) in 5A.Oxford (29-2) is seeking its third state title and first since 2016 when it meets Brandon (24-7) in the 6A final. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Volleyball Mhsaa Championships Hickory Flat Rebels Belmont Cardinals Alcorn Central Golden Bears Pontotoc Warriors La'damian Webb Oxford Chargers Title Sport Volleyball Volleyball Team Oxford Rematch Lafayette Hickory Final Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists