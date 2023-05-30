PEARL – St. Stanislaus walked into a win on Tuesday.
Amory’s pitchers had a disastrous fifth inning, which allowed St. Stan to rally for a 7-3 victory in Game 1 of the Class 3A baseball finals at Trustmark Park. Game 2 will be at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Rock-a-Chaws were down 3-1 entering the fifth, when they scored five runs thanks to six walks and a wild pitch. Amory (30-5) made three pitching changes in the inning.
“You’re not going to win many baseball games doing that,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “That’s not us. Worst inning we’ve had all year.”
Tyler Sledge (5-1) allowed only one run in the third inning after loading the bases with no outs. Playing with fire a second time proved more costly.
St. Stanislaus (22-12) chased Sledge after leading off the fifth with a pair of walks and a single. Two straight walks followed to tie the game at 3-3.
A one-out walk to Kyle Stegall put St. Stan up 4-3, and two more runs scored on a walk to Jeremy Mares and a bases-loaded wild pitch.
“We’re just not going to give it to them,” St. Stanislaus coach Brad Corley said. “You’re going to have to earn it right there. I thought our guys did a good job laying off some close pitches, especially when he’s not calling them.”
The Panthers staked a 2-0 lead in the first inning. They pushed it to 3-1 in the third after loading the bases with no outs, and that inning portended a frustrating night at the plate.
Amory, which finished with six hits, left the bases loaded three times in all and stranded 13 runners. Rock-a-Chaws starter Hill Gainey (12-1) worked his way out of trouble more often than not. He allowed three runs on four hits, struck out six and walked three in 5 1-3 innings.
“Hill kept his composure and kept battling right there, and we made big plays when we had to,” Corley said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: St. Stanislaus needed only one hit in its five-run fifth.
Big Stat: Amory pitchers issued 11 walks.
Coach Speak: “They’re not done. Just a rough day at the ballpark. Regroup, come back on Thursday and hope to extend it to Saturday.” – Pace
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.