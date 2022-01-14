NETTLETON – With a short-handed bench and down one starter, Amory had to rely on leading scorer Charleston Wallace even more in its division rivalry game against Nettleton on Friday night.
Wallace came through with a career-high 34 points as the Panthers knocked off Nettleton 73-70 in overtime to push ahead in the Division 4-3A race.
"Through experiences we have to learn, and we just have to keep going," Wallace said. "We have a couple of players out, one of our starting five and two that get big minutes for us. We had to keep pushing and know that we could keep going with who we had."
The two rivals traded the lead four times in the final minutes of regulation with Nettleton leading by as many as four twice. Amare Brown's 3-pointer and Wallace's layup put Amory on top with two minutes to go, but Jamarion Ball countered by sinking a three of his own for a 63-61 Nettleton lead. Allen Dobbs took the game into overtime with a putback.
Anterion Venson, who sank a buzzer-beater three to close out the first half, put in a layup on the first possession of overtime, but then Wallace and Brown led an 8-0 run with six of that coming from the free throw line.
"I don't know that there's a lot of separation between these two groups," Amory coach Brian Pearson said. "You saw two good teams that just kept making plays and making runs. No lead was comfortable tonight."
Wallace iced the win with a bucket with under a minute to go. The Tigers made a pair of trips to the free throw line but missed four of their five chances and 17 overall on the night.
Brown added another 14 points for the Panthers. Zay Dilworth led Nettleton with 23 points.
(G) Nettleton 51, Amory 42: The Lady Tigers stayed undefeated in division play behind Tamiya Martin's 18 points and Madison Miller's 11 points. Jayda Sims paced Amory with 14.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: The Panthers' 8-0 run early in OT widened the gap far enough to withstand a couple of late Nettleton opportunities.
Point Maker: Wallace scored six of Amory's 10 points in overtime.
Talking Point: "I saw it in his eyes all week. He knew what was ahead." – Pearson on Wallace's big night