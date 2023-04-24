WALNUT – What failed Walnut in Game 2 turned into a strength in Monday night’s winner-take-all Game 3.
The Lady Wildcats, who committed five errors in Saturday’s 11-8 loss on the road at Calhoun City, flashed the leather in several key spots to hang on to a wire-to-wire lead for the 5-4 series-clinching victory in the first round of the Class 2A softball playoffs.
Walnut clung to a 4-2 lead as Calhoun City pieced together four straight hits in the top of the fifth to mount a rally. With one out and two runners in scoring position after a RBI double from Jenna Nichols, Calhoun City’s Brentley Parker nearly tied the game before Walnut senior second baseman Harley Garner ranged deep in the hole up the middle for a diving stop, limiting Parker to a RBI groundout, where one pitch later, Walnut escaped with a 4-3 lead intact.
“Harley has to cover bag-to-bag, and we put her there because she’s been a multi-year starter at shortstop in years past,” said Walnut head coach Leigh Hodum. “We put her there for a reason and it’s for plays like that there.”
City threatened again after a pair of Walnut errors led to a bases-loaded scenario in the sixth with just one out. From there, the defense tightened back up and senior third baseman Madison Weeks delivered back-to-back putouts, the last of which a diving stop down the line, crawling to the bag for the final out to hold City scoreless.
“(With) Weeks, it’s always there,” Hodum said of the defensive performance. “It’s just something about her, when something doesn’t go her way, she turns right around and makes the next play. She crawled to that bag because she knew the situation and the only play that could’ve been made.”
Neely Hodum (8-9) grabbed the win in the circle, challenging the City offense to put the ball in play. Her line resulted in nine hits given up, but threw 72 of her 110 pitches for strikes as she gave up four runs, with two strikeouts and two walks.
Walnut (11-15) advances to face Division 3-2A winner Riverside in the second round this weekend. The schedule is still undetermined.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: After a Calhoun City error scored Walnut’s first run, the Lady Wildcats took a commanding 4-0 lead behind a 2-RBI double from Cadence Rolison and a two-out RBI double from Garner in the second inning.
Big Stat: Rolison and Garner were both 3 for 4 with two doubles apiece. The duo combined for six of Walnut’s 10 hits.
Coach Speak: “This goes back to a non-division schedule. We were in these games and we didn’t know how to shake it off when we made errors but we’ve progressed. We’ve had some bloop hits, we’ve had some errors, but it doesn’t phase them now.” - Hodum.
