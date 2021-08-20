2020 record: 8-3, 3-1 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: John Meeks (10th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
A.J. Crum, QB/LB, Sr.
• Do-it-all player will play multiple roles.
Tyler Trussell, RB/WR/DB, Sr.
• Totaled 124 yards, 1 TD on 16 touches last season; recorded 41 tackles and recovered 4 fumbles on defense.
Eli Dollar, TE/LB, Sr.
• Caught three passes for 35 yards and 3 TDs last year; notched 50 tackles, including a team-high 3 sacks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
John Meeks is entering his 10th season as the head coach of Walnut and has made the playoffs eight-straight seasons. Recent baseball hire Cody Brownlee joins Meeks’ staff as an assistant.
OFFENSE
A.J. Crum (Sr.) will start the season as the team’s quarterback, but Drew Jackson (So.) will see plenty of action as well, allowing Crum to move to multiple positions.
In the backfield, Tyler Trussell (Jr.), C.J. Adams (Jr.) and Kemaurian Gray (Fr.) will all combine to fill the void left by 2020 Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year T.J. Colom.
Tight end Eli Dollar (Sr.) will be the team’s go-to target in the passing game. Aaron Cabriana (Jr.) leads a young wide receivers group.
The lone returning starter on offense is Jaylen Jordan (Sr.) at left guard. Dylan Mayo (Jr.) will join him at center, while Caden Baker (Jr.), Joseph Martindale (Sr.) and Blake Caldwell (Sr.) all look to contribute.
DEFENSE
Martindale and Zyler Clifton (So.) will man the defensive end spots, while James Hinson (Sr.) will play as an undersized nose tackle in the Wildcats’ three-man front.
Dollar returns on the edge as the team’s leading sack getter with Trae Jackson (Sr.) rushing on the other side.
Crum, Adams, Cole Devore (Sr.), and Ryder Hughes (Sr.) are the linebackers that have the most experience.
Cabriana and Trussell return as the two starting cornerbacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS
All special teams battles are ongoing in fall camp.
X-FACTOR
Walnut returns just one starter on offense, which produced a team record 489 points in a single season, averaging 44.5 points per contest. The task of replacing that much production will prove to be the answer for how this season unfolds.
COACH SPEAK
“We are inexperienced in a lot of areas. These guys have seen what it takes to be successful from previous groups, but now it’s about them putting in the work to reach those same goals.” – John Meeks