Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-2A
2021 record: 3-7, 1-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: John Meeks (11th year)
3 Players to Watch
C.J. Adams
RB/LB, Sr.
• Had 208 yards and 4 TDs on 58 carries; notched 35 tackles, 6 TFL, one fumble recovery.
Kemarrian Gray
RB/LB, So.
• Totaled 486 all-purpose yards and 3 TDs as a freshman.
Cayden Armstrong
NT/FB, Sr.
• Leading returning tackler with 48 stops, 6.5 TFL, one sack and one forced fumble.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Last season’s performance caused the Wildcats to end an eight-year playoff streak under John Meeks, who is 69-47 as head coach. It was only his second losing record since his first year at the helm in 2012.
OFFENSE
This unit mustered just 18.2 points per game last season, but that looks to improve under second-year starting QB Drew Jackson (Jr.). Adrian Palmer (So.) has been pushing for snaps and could have some packages as the team’s signal caller.
C.J. Adams (Sr.) and Kemarrian Gray (So.) lead a committee of backs after totaling a combined 491 yards and six TDs a season ago. Zyler Clifton (Jr.) is a big back who is expected to be a goal line weapon.
The offensive line returns three starters in Dylan Mayo (Sr.), Kaden Baker (Sr.) and Colton Hall (So.). Biggersville transfer Malachi Vance (Jr.) adds some depth up front.
DEFENSE
The unique defensive scheme, inspired by the late Joe Lee Dunn, will feature Cayden Armstrong (Sr.) at nose tackle this season. As one of the strongest players on the team, Armstrong moves down from linebacker, where he totaled 48 tackles last season. Clifton and Hall join him in the three-man front.
Adams leads a deep linebacker group alongside Aaron Cabriana (Sr.) and Isaiah Sauceda (So.).
In the secondary, Jack Leak (Jr.) and Austin Watson (So.) return with some experience.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Baker is expected to handle most of the kicking duties, while a preseason battle for the punter position is still ongoing. Gray, Watson and Cabriana will factor into the return games.
X-FACTOR
The Wildcats threw 19 interceptions and had eight lost fumbles on offense last season. They’ll need to clean that up if they hope to make a run in 2A this season.
COACH SPEAK
“I don’t think we have a whole lot of home run hitters with our backs, so I think this will challenge us as coaches to find ways to move the ball at a consistent clip.” – John Meeks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.