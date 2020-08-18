WALNUT • It’s been a long time since Walnut football has had 50 players come out for the first day of practice.
While that may make social distancing even harder for the 2A program, it does pose a good problem to have – depth.
“We were so pumped to finally get to stay after school and put some meaningful reps together,” said Walnut head coach John Meeks. “We’ve got a lot returning and a huge young group of kids that really need these practices. It’s a good mixture to have.”
Walnut, 9-3 a year ago, returns nearly all of its production from both sides of the ball. At times last season, the starters who were called upon to play both ways also had to contribute on all the special teams units. But with the first day of practice complete, Meeks believes this team’s quality numbers can give some much needed rest during games.
“All of them have the ability to contribute in some form or fashion,” claimed Meeks. “We are getting to the point where we can do tons of subbing on special teams and not have much of a dropoff, where typically I’ve always played around 15 guys a game.”
Leaning on more options for this season doesn’t create an excuse for less conditioning in practice, though. In fact, Monday’s practice ended with several hard-pressed sprints despite being nearly three weeks away from their first game against Alcorn Central.
The reasoning for the extra running was because of how the Wildcats began their first game a season ago.
“I remember us playing Scotts Hill (Tenn.) last year where I didn’t have them in the right mindset and in the right amount of shape and that’s my fault,” Meeks stated. “I realized it was my mistake and that I wasn’t going to make that mistake again.”
Meeks says that while his team is anxious for their first game against the Golden Bears on Sept. 4, he wants them to focus on themselves in this first week of practice before turning their attention to their first opponent.
“We will work on us this week and then start prepping for them next week,” he said. “We scrimmage Biggersville next Friday and hopefully that will give us a look as to where we stand heading into Week 1.”