Some fresh-faced volleyball teams will be on the court today when the MHSAA playoffs begin.
One of those teams is Walnut, which is in its second year of existence. The Lady Wildcats (21-9) won a division title and will host Belmont in the first round of the Class I playoffs.
Walnut’s rapid success has surprised even its own coach.
“I expected them to improve – of course that’s a limitless window. I didn’t know how much they would improve, but they have exceeded my expectations,” Kelley Hopper said.
The Lady Wildcats have been led by senior Angie Hopper, junior Claire Leak and freshman Madilynn Vuncannon. But Hopper said getting this program to where it is has been a team-wide effort.
“When you’re still really new, you don’t have a lot of individual standout kids, because they have to do it together in order to get better,” she said.
Also in the playoffs is Saltillo, a first-year program. The Lady Tigers (13-9), who travel to Center Hill today in a 5A matchup, finished second in a three-team division.
They’ve battled through some injuries, and while that’s not ideal, it’s shown coach Lee Buse that his team has good depth.
“Those kids sat over there and watched for a month, and now they’re helping us win big games,” Buse said.
Juniors Mya Bobo and Brianna Huckabee have played well for Saltillo this season. Buse said Huckabee has been his most consistent player.
As a whole, Saltillo has made noticeable improvement defensively, and the players are getting a better feel for the game.
“If I could say one thing in the last two weeks we’ve been really good at, it’s transitioning and flowing from defense to offense and learning how to play the game instead of just how to get out there and run around,” Buse said.
Other games
• Alcorn Central hosts Hickory Flat in a Class I showdown, while Amory visits Water Valley.
• In 4A, Pontotoc travels to New Albany, and Corinth visits Caledonia.
• In 6A, Starkville hosts Clinton, and Oxford hosts Lewisburg.