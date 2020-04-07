RIPLEY • Walnut’s Kye Meeks may be the best at practicing social distancing during this time of self isolation.
Meeks’ senior golf season has been derailed by the suspension of spring sports across the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic but it has not kept him from doing what he loves the most.
The two-time defending Class I state champion wishes his efforts on the course were going toward chasing a third-straight title instead of just some practice rounds.
“Yeah, it’s tough,” said Meeks. “It kind of throws your whole process out of whack. Usually about this time every year, I’m starting to catch my stride and play some really good golf. Being a senior, this isn’t ideal because I enjoy going to school and being around people. It’s one of those things that stinks for everybody. But for me, I just have to control what I can control.”
With school out of session and nowhere to go, Meeks has found himself at a golf course every single day since the end of spring break. He said he plays at least 27 holes a day during the layoff.
“I literally have nothing else to do,” Meeks said with a laugh. “I can hang out at the golf course all day and do what I love to do. The gyms are all closed, which isn’t fun, but my best friend has a small setup in his basement that I’ve been able to use.”
On Saturday, March 28, Meeks brought his clubs to Pine Hill Golf and Country Club in Ripley where he tied a personal best of 12-under par with a low score of 60. Meeks birdied eight holes in a row, including the final six holes on the front nine. The incredible scorecard could have read even better, he insisted.
“It could have been really special,” Meeks said. “I missed a six-footer for eagle on my eighth hole. On the 15th, I three-putted it from 30 feet out for par. And on the 17th, my eagle chip did a horseshoe around the hole.”
The Ole Miss signee is hanging on to a small amount of hope that the MHSAA will decide to let the golfers finish their season in May but regardless of their decision, Meeks will carry on his memories from high school to Oxford.
“I feel like there is a small chance to play but I’m going to prepare the same way I would if we were going to play for sure,” stated Meeks.
“I’ll never forget the memories I’ve made playing high school golf. My most memorable moment was holing it out from the bunker on the 17th to win my first state title as a sophomore. Whatever happens, I’m just thankful for the whole experience.”