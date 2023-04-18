The Walnut archery program claimed its fourth consecutive MHSAA Class I Archery State Championship on Monday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. Members of the team are: Amanda Watson, Amber Roberson, Ann Jackson, Brailee Quinn, Carleigh Fiveash, Carrie Brown, Case Pickens, Chastity Carpenter, Dave Mullins, Dusty Tennison, Dylan Mayo, Eden Thomas, Eli Wilburn, Emma Fiveash, Haiden Voyles, Hayden Bailey, Jacob Webb, J.J. Britt, J.T. Wilbanks, Katie Buse, Keeley Box, Kolbe Manuel, Landen Bateman, Landon Colucci, Lauren Bryant, Lauren Buse, Logan Braddock, Mattie Bailey, McKinleigh Cardwell, Preslee Robbins, Rowan Ladnier, Rowdey Sinkler, Ryan Jernigan, Stephanie Torres, Tyler Rowell, Wayne Borden, Wyatt Bayless, head coach Brian Quinn, and assistant coach Rodney Webb.
JACKSON – Dynasties are born behind top talent and yearly replacements of those who have come and gone.
That’s what Walnut’s archery program has built under head coach Brian Quinn.
Quinn and the Wildcats stamped their place as the state’s top program with their fourth-straight MHSAA Class I archery state championship inside the Mississippi Coliseum on Monday, shooting a team score of 3,394, besting second place Hamilton (3,233) by 161 points.
The high mark is par for the course for Walnut this season, despite losing a number of talented seniors from last year’s three-peat squad.
“They’ve impressed me the whole year,” Quinn said. “And to lose the experience that we had, honestly, it’s bumfuzzled me to have improved and shoot like we did. 3,300 is a big number, and you have to shoot 3,300 to win state, that’s all there is to it. …
"It’s just been remarkable to see them put it all together like they have.”
The MHSAA sanctioned archery as a sport beginning in 2018. Walnut has won the state title each year since, with the exception of 2020, when the season was halted and later cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Even with a number of new contributors rising to meet the standard set by Quinn and staff, Walnut was still led this year by outstanding seniors like top shooter J.J. Britt, who shot a 294 on Monday – the best of the entire field and just one point shy of a program record of 295 set by fellow teammate Wayne Borden earlier this year.
Borden and Wyatt Bayless were right on Britt’s heels with a 292 on Monday. Case Pickens added a score of 287 to round out the top four boys scores.
The top four girls were more familiar faces like, Ann-Marie Jackson (284), Keeley Box (283), Amber Roberson (275) and Mattie Bailey (265).
“This year, like for J.J. and Mattie, this was end of the beginning. They were my first program (six years ago). They were seventh graders that shot with high school because we didn’t have a junior high team,” said Quinn. “So to see this particular chapter close has been different.”
Rounding out the next four scores for Walnut were: Landon Colucci (285), Hayden Bailey (284), Jacob Webb (275), while Ryan Jernigan and Kolbe Manuel both tied with 274, meaning either score could be used in the final count.
