The Walnut archery program claimed its fourth consecutive MHSAA Class I Archery State Championship on Monday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. Members of the team are: Amanda Watson, Amber Roberson, Ann Jackson, Brailee Quinn, Carleigh Fiveash, Carrie Brown, Case Pickens, Chastity Carpenter, Dave Mullins, Dusty Tennison, Dylan Mayo, Eden Thomas, Eli Wilburn, Emma Fiveash, Haiden Voyles, Hayden Bailey, Jacob Webb, J.J. Britt, J.T. Wilbanks, Katie Buse, Keeley Box, Kolbe Manuel, Landen Bateman, Landon Colucci, Lauren Bryant, Lauren Buse, Logan Braddock, Mattie Bailey, McKinleigh Cardwell, Preslee Robbins, Rowan Ladnier, Rowdey Sinkler, Ryan Jernigan, Stephanie Torres, Tyler Rowell, Wayne Borden, Wyatt Bayless, head coach Brian Quinn, and assistant coach Rodney Webb.

JACKSON – Dynasties are born behind top talent and yearly replacements of those who have come and gone.

